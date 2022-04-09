newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port United scored five goals in each half as they cruised past an undermanned Taree Wildcats 10-0 in their Coastal Premier League Men's first grade fixture at Coffs Harbour on April 9. The Green Bloods shared the scoring around with nine different scorers in a match that at times resembled a training run. Josh Casey scored a brace while Jyal Tregier, Troy Berecry, Matt Bale, Eddie Castro-Wade, Mason Swain, Matt Broderick, Riley Taylor and Chester Wade all found the back of the net. United coach Adam Breust acknowledged the Wildcats were severely depleted, but was still satisfied to keep a clean sheet. "The clean sheet is probably what we want to try and rely on (going) into the bigger games where we can repel good attacks, so that was pleasing," he said. "You can't read into the opposition. We've just got to play who's in front of us. That's all we can do." At times the Wildcats were chasing shadows as the Port Macquarie side knocked the ball around with relative ease on the synthetic surface. "We're definitely trying to push the ball around. You don't just lay a ball off and expect that it's going to stick. (You've got to) lay the ball off and move into space," the Breust said. Wildcats coach Shannon Hall knew they were up against it before a ball was kicked when Ricky Campbell and Jackson Witts were unavailable due to an end-of-season cricket trip. Kyle Brady and Mitch Walet were also absent due to injury, while they lost another number of players due to COVID-positive test results. "We'll cross that one off and just focus on the games ahead," Hall said. "We didn't train at all last week because of the weather and before that we could only get on basketball courts so it's been a pretty rough pre-season." Hall was already turning his attention to Thursday night's clash with Southern United who were outclassed 4-0 to Coffs City United on Saturday. "The good thing is the young fellas now know what it takes at this level so that'll bode well for us into the future," he said. "They all tried hard, but put a line through it. There's not much else to tell you."

