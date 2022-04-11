news, latest-news,

The United Australia Party (UAP) have preselected Forster businessman Joel Putland to be their candidate for the seat of Lyne in the next Federal Election. Mr Putland is one of several candidates to contest the seat, which stretches from Tea Gardens to Wauchope. After growing up on the Mid North Coast, Mr Putland now lives in Forster with his wife and four children. "I am not a politician, but I am being called upon to step up and serve the community. I am deeply concerned about the loss of our freedoms. All the major parties have supported lockdowns and mandates which have torn families and lives apart and destroyed local businesses," Mr Putland said. "The current government has grossly mismanaged the pandemic and needs to be held accountable for their actions over the past two years." Having been involved in the business world for two decades, Mr Putland is passionate about allowing small businesses the freedom to operate, which he says has been strangling the economy. UAP Chairman Clive Palmer has confirmed that Mr Putland has the support of the United Australia Party Leadership. "Joel is already a leader in his community, and I have every confidence that he will be an outstanding Member for Lyne following the next election," Mr Palmer said. Mr Putland intends to run a very active campaign, having already met with locals to discuss the issues that are important to them. "The integrity of our politicians, our ballooning national debt, decent jobs and training for our young people as well as quality aged care for our elderly are all standing out to me as the biggest issues of this campaign," Mr Putland said. "These are all issues which can be addressed with the right policies and the right attitude. The UAP definitely have the right policies, and I look forward to tackling these issues head on." Over the coming month, Mr Putland plans to travel the length and breadth of the electorate in order to familiarise himself with the people of Lyne and their expectations. "If you see the Freedom Bus in town, come up and say g'day. I want to meet as many people as possible as I fly the flag of freedom all the way from the Hunter to the Hastings." Mr Putland said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/e65caf7a-d198-4f3a-9af6-c6d316af282c.jpg/r0_337_2844_1944_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg