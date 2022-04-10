newsletters, editors-pick-list, Port Macquarie Museum, Port Macquarie Gun Club, Carnival of the Pines, Easter holidays, Port Macquarie Race Club, Neil Godbolt

New Gun Club amenity The Port Macquarie Gun Club had their new clubhouse and range officially opened on Sunday last by the mayor of Port Macquarie, Ald C.C. Adams. In June, 1969, the Port Macquarie Gun Club began competition at Marbuk Park. It was not long before the members wished for a more satisfactory set-up, where a clubhouse and amenities could be erected. Today we see the fruits of those labours, Ald. Adams said. "I understand that the membership has grown to 28 shooters with an indication of greater numbers. I also believe an arrangement has been made today for all differences between the shire and my council, on the gun club site, to be settled here this afternoon for all time." He then officially declared the new clubhouse opened. The mayor and the shire president both tried their skills, and may become new members from their efforts. Following the opening, the Carnival of the Pines championship shoot was held. The best local performance was that of Laurie Cooper, who won the "B" grade section of the 30 target double-barrel shoot, was third in Carnival of the Pines championship, and won the high gun event. Carnival Easter race meet The Port Macquarie Race Club staged a successful race meet on Easter Saturday with a large crowd in attendance. Held as a Carnival of the Pines attraction, there was also a performance by the Newcastle Band and the St. George Baton Twirlers. The feature event on the race program, the Easter Cup, of nine furlongs, was won by Mr. T. J. Watkins' gelding, Peak, ridden by Neil Godbolt. Wauchope owner and trainer Anton Deegenaars scored a popular win in the Improvers Handicap when his horse Gypsy Fable, came with a long sustained run in the straight to snatch victory in the last 20 yards from Spark Brook. Bumper Easter crowds The largest crowds in Port Macquarie's history thronged its streets and filled its entertainment venues at the weekend. An estimated 4000 people were milling in and around Horton and Clarence Streets, and the Plaza shopping centre, on Saturday morning, when shops re-opened to experience a brisk three-and-a-half hours of trading. Horton Street seemed to be packed to capacity around 10.30 am, when the visiting Young World Singers made a brief appearance and sang to a huge sea of faces extending from William to Clarence streets. It was hard to find a parking space within 500 yards of the main shopping centres. The same bumper crowds were a feature of Saturday night. Over 2000 people were in Horton Street for the carnival committee's first Mardi Gras and Marbuk Park was packed for its rodeo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/0ff2392a-8ede-4ffc-bb94-82cd53ebc85d.jpg/r9_162_3639_2213_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg