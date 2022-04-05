news, latest-news,

3 beds | 2 baths | 4 The location here is idyllic, being in the middle of one of Dunbogan's most sought after locations, just one street back from the waterfront. The ground level area makes Aladdin's Cave look small, with room for four vehicles or any mix of valued possessions plus a workshop. There is access to the backyard via the garage, plus a hard stand area for a large caravan. The home is fastidiously presented throughout, and all the living space is on the upper level. Comfort is assured. The home is north orientated, and it is air-conditioned. The 10-foot ceilings add to the sense of space. There is open plan living with a kitchen/family room which opens to a wide, covered verandah. The three large bedrooms all have built-in wardrobes. There is also a formal lounge and an ultra-modern bathroom plus a second shower/WC in the laundry. Outside, the fenced, level block is 765 m2 in area.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32Ehza3xXJYSshHEKQz9wjj/8298da4a-523e-4000-bac9-e1341f2c210e.jpg/r5_122_2347_1445_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg