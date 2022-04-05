Traffic congestion and how we need to plan for the future

comment,

In January council decided to take a u-turn on the controversial orbital road and now, as reported in Port News (16/03/22), is planning to consider fast-tracking the delivery of roads of strategic importance at its forthcoming meeting. While Cr Roberts has said that many ratepayers and residents continue to experience lengthy delays and traffic congestion during peak times, why hasn't this planning already taken place? Council has been happy to approve new urban development and accept the infrastructure development contributions from developers (and rates from residents) without adequately considering the implications of this future growth and development. There has for some time been a need for improved roads and transportation corridors, as well as other infrastructure in Port Macquarie. While the imminent upgrade of Ocean Drive has been talked about for the last five years, how is this really going to remove the bottleneck problems at Lake Road during peak times? What are the fast-track solutions for the Lake Innes and Base Hospital roundabout and what about the Lake Road intersections? Planning for improvements when the traffic congestion is already being experienced suggests that council has really been looking backwards in serving the residents of the LGA. If the time it has taken for the upgrade of Ocean Drive is any indication, we will be waiting years for the fast-tracked solutions to become a reality. Philip Geary Port Macquarie

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/dfb42201-93d6-4b43-a4dc-5610ce236bdc.jpg/r49_0_1173_635_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg