Waiting for assistance following a natural disaster

It's wonderful that we live in a country rich enough to offer financial assistance to victims of natural disasters, but somewhere along the line the wheels have come off this motorcade of generosity. Promises are one thing, delivery is another entirely. A couple of friends of mine were both heavily impacted by 2021 floods, no insurance, no money to rebuild, no hope of getting a loan at their age. One couple is still living in temporary accommodation in a park, the other lady struggles on in her ruined house, no floor coverings, no real kitchen, no lining on the internal walls. Resilience NSW has assessed the properties and promised assistance but it is now over 12 months and nothing has been forthcoming. We all know how slowly bureaucracies move but it can get beyond a joke. Now, with yet another climate change disaster to the north and south of us I have to wonder if the affected people will realise that the help they have been promised will be a long time coming. They need to be informed of this now, because the uncertainty caused by the long wait takes a massive toll on the victims, both physically and mentally. Ed Coleman Port Macquarie

