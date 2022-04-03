featured, Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home, Mermaids Presentation Night, Easter fishing championship, Bonnie Surfers, Port Macquarie, 1972, Hastings River

Visiting anglers to Port Macquarie over Easter, for the fishing championships to be held Saturday and Sunday, should be well catered for with good fishing and fine weather. From all reports there are some very good bream, flathead, whiting, jewfish, blackfish, tailor and drummer being caught. As well as estuary, beach and rocks, the promise of fine weather will no doubt bring good results from the deep sea section. Bruce Jordan landed a 14.5 lb. flathead on Tuesday night from the mouth of Limeburners Creek on mullet gut, a 4/0 hook and 10 lb. breaking strain line. Bruce was accompanied by his son Rodney, 'Pop' Aroney and Ken Rose. As well as the monster flathead the party accounted for 32 bream to 2 lb. in weight. At a very delightful dinner, held at the Port Macquarie RSL Club on Saturday night, local returned men who had served in Vietnam were welcomed home. There was a roll-up of some 30-odd diggers with their wives and friends and words of welcome were heard from RSL Club president Ken Radley, sub-branch president Charles Morgan and the mayor of Port Macquarie, Ald C.C. Adams. The dinner was a combined effort of the RSL Club and Sub-branch. Bert Fowler headed a small committee which made the arrangements; he also took the role of emcee at the function. Charles Morgan gave a welcome home address and at his invitation all present showed their pleasure at having the young Vietnam Veterans home again by extending them a standing ovation. Following the dinner, the group attended the club dance, which concluded a very enjoyable evening for all of them. On Sunday, March 26, the Port Macquarie Mermaids held their Annual Presentation Day. The proceedings opened with the president, Margaret Freeman, welcoming official guests including the mayor, alderman C.C. Adams. Mrs. Freeman reported a membership this year of 83 girls, then thanked the Surf Club for their help in running surf events, and members and office bearers for their help on the beach. A number of trophies were presented to the handicap point score winners before the mayor took over for the delightful task of presenting the championship pennants. Ald. C.C. Adams presented the Mermaid of the Year award to Robyn Hall, while Lori-Ann Miller proudly displayed her multiple awards. The championships had been run over three Sundays during the season. At the Port Macquarie Olympic pool on Tuesday night, "Bonnie Surfers" comprising Peter Robinson, Greg Dark, Tony Fletcher and Reg Laws won the business house relay. The event is conducted annually by the swimming club and, despite the fact that the event had been postponed three times, a very successful and exciting night was had by those competing, and their large band of supporters. The six teams in the final were: "Plainey's Playmates","Wauchope Waddlers", "Foodlands Flatheads", "Banana Benders", "Bonnie Surfers", and ''Inkspots". The first three teams to finish in the final, all broke their times and were disqualified. "Bonnie Surfers," who finished fourth with a time of 3 min. 2.9 secs, were then placed first, with "Foodlands Flatheads" second and "Inkspots" third. Swimming Club president John Hodge presented the club shield to the winning team.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/a625598b-b939-4f19-a132-ce4da43b3320.jpg/r0_543_2736_2089_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg