Young artists in the community are being encouraged to get their creative juices flowing and sign up for the Young Inspirations art exhibition in Dunbogn on May 14 and 15. The exhibition is being organised by the newly formed Young Leaders Rotary Club NSW and is open to artists between the age of 16 and 30. The club was created in May, 2021, at the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) and was officially chartered on July 16, 2021. Co-president Caitlin Davey said they formed the club during talks about volunteering opportunities for young people in the community. "We talked about volunteering opportunities during RYLA and we discussed Rotary as an example," she said. "The committee chair asked if we would be interested in not only keeping the connections we made during RYLA, but also doing some good work in the community. "A bunch of us were interested and keen to take that on board, so we ended up forming the club to continue to help other young people in the committee and in the community. "Our biggest focus is on young people and being able to mentor and foster a strong next generation of leaders." The club started organising the Young Inspirations art exhibition in January after partnering with the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie in December last year. "We did a partnership with the Port Macquarie Rotary Club last year, we planted trees in Dunbogan to help rejuvenate the koala habitat after the floods and fires. "We were able to meet the land owners through that project, and they are very happy to have the art exhibition on their land. "I'm really looking forward to being able to give young people a place to grow and develop their skills. "I think people often discredit young people because of their age, so I think it's amazing that we are a bunch of young people giving other young people a platform to share their passion with the community." Secretary of the club and member of the art exhibition committee, Jess Lloyd, said it's an exciting opportunity for young people to showcase their talent. "I was just so intrigued when Caitlin first spoke to me about the exhibition because I am a bit of a creative person myself, so it was a bit exciting to do something like this," she said. "We are mainly looking for people in our age group because we want to continue on that path of helping others that are the same age as us. "That way we can get the message across that younger people can do good things in the community." The club is also encouraging HSC students to sign up for the event. "We are hoping to get a few HSC students from the past few years to put their artworks in if they were unable to exhibit their work at the end of their HSC," she said. "I wasn't able to present my HSC work, so I definitely know the feeling of not being able to show off your work after spending so many hours on it. "We are mainly just looking forward to seeing lots of young people in the community coming together to support other young people. "Our main goal is to encourage young people to get out there and put their name out in the public, we really just want to support other young people in the community." To find out more about the Young Inspirations art exhibition and how to sign up, email the club at youngleaders.rotaryclub@gmail.com or mailto:youngleaders.rotaryclub@gmail.com

