Wauchope District Memorial Hospital's Palliative Care Unit has received an amazing $13,120 donation. The generous donation from Bago Tavern owners Peter and Judy Bugden will help furnish a carers room for overnight stays in the Palliative Care Unit. Mr Bugden said even he was surprised by the size of the donation, made possible by the tavern's Christmas raffle, which two years ago raised $4421 for two syringe drivers used to help manage pain. "I really want to thank everyone who supported our raffle, from the businesses who donated prizes to those who bought tickets," he said. "JR welding, Hastings Scrap Metal, B & W Commercials and Budgden & Partner, in particular, each made significant donations of $1500. "Everyone's generosity has delivered more than $13,000 worth of very practical support to our hospital's palliative care team and their patients. "A big thank you also goes to Judy and our staff members Krystle Grayson and Libby Belgrove for all the work they did in ensuring this year's raffle would be one to remember. "I couldn't be prouder of our Bago Tavern team, supporters and patrons." Acting Nurse Unit Manager Jodi Gallagher said she was humbled by the support and grateful for it. "We have a wonderful, caring team in our Palliative Care Unit; we love what we do and are honoured to be part of a support network for our beautiful patients," Ms Gallagher said. "It is remarkable that people care so much for others that they are willing to give up their time or part with their hard-earned money to make life a bit more comfortable for people who need our support. "We are truly grateful to Bago Tavern for making this donation possible, and very grateful to all who were involved. "Every dollar donated will be spent wisely and with the same compassion that it was donated with." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/614317be-d62f-49a8-a397-bbc878d05156.jpg/r5_21_3113_1777_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg