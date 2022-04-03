newsletters, editors-pick-list, Desley Polmear, author, Wauchope, Fractured Souls

Wauchope author Desley Polmear will launch her latest novel at Port Macquarie Library on April 20. Ms Polmear describes her new novel Fractured Souls as a family saga, adding there is always at least one murder in the storyline of her novels. "I think a lot of people are inquisitive about murder mysteries," she said. Fractured Souls features Miriam O'Connor, who always wondered what happened to her father after he abandoned his young family. Miriam, 13 at the time, was left to look after her six-year-old twin siblings. There are questions around whether Miriam and her siblings will find their father before he becomes completely lost in dramas of his own making. Ms Polmear is always looking for a good story. Just one detail gleaned from a conversation can be the impetus for a novel or form part of a book. "I just love writing and I love thinking up stories - I have a great imagination," she said. A book of inspirational verse released in 1996 was Ms Polmear's first book and she wrote an autobiography of her early years. Novels are also part of her writing repertoire. Ms Polmear wrote a murder mystery trilogy, followed by the novel, Shattered, published in 2019. The release of Fractured Souls marks Ms Polmear's latest work of self-published fiction. Ms Polmear joined a writing group at South West Rocks after her retirement and has since moved to Wauchope where she runs a writing group. "I want to help and inspire others - I was there once too," she said. Ms Polmear will launch Fractured Souls as part of an author talk at Port Macquarie Library from 10am on April 20. Port Macquarie-Hastings mayor Peta Pinson will open the book launch event. People can register on the library's website to attend the author talk. Copies of Fractured Souls are available through Ms Polmear's website, online book distributors or at Book Face Port Macquarie.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/917b5d1e-9d11-4ab8-abea-a70ea4aa3e5f.jpg/r0_191_1914_1272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg