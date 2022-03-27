newsletters, editors-pick-list, Port Macquarie Mermaids, North Haven, St Patrick's Day, Father Leo Donnelly, Vietnam Club, Hastings Shire Council

Bus Service Bungle On the motion of the deputy president, Cr J.J. Steinmetz, Hastings Shire Council decided on Monday night to ask the Department of Motor Transport to extend Sonter's bus service from Kendall to Lake Cathie, right through to Port Macquarie via the Coast Road to provide a direct link for Lake Cathie children attending Port Macquarie schools. The meeting was told that 27 children on the southern side of Cathie Bridge, attending Port Macquarie Schools, had to walk up to two miles, each day, because the Port Macquarie bus was not permitted to cross the bridge. Shire president Cr John Abi-Saab told the meeting there was an urgent need, in his opinion, to provide schoolchildren with a direct link to their schools. In being forced to change buses and walk considerable distances they were subject to all sorts of hazards, he said. He said it was incorrect to say, as reported to the council, his council had suggested the Port Macquarie proprietor sell his run to the Laurieton owner. Cr Abi-Saab said who ran the service was unimportant, the main thing was to see that the children had a direct bus link between home and school. Mermaid Results Last Saturday Port Macquarie Mermaids travelled to North Haven for a picnic carnival. Although Port Macquarie only managed to come second to North Beach, the girls won many individual trophies. Best performance was by Lisa Staveley who was first in her wade, sprint, backwards race and musical flags. Next Sunday is a presentation day, at 2pm in the surf club hall. Afterwards there will be a break-up party. It has also been decided to have a social barbecue after the proceedings. St Patrick's Day Swimming Carnival Helen Abi-Saab, daughter of Cr John Abi-Saab, shire president, was second in the girls' championship when St Joseph's Primary Schools from Wauchope, Kendall and Port Macquarie met at the Port Macquarie pool on Friday last for the St Patrick's Day Swimming Carnival. Helen's school Wauchope placed second in the overall point score with Port Macquarie declared provisional winners. Vietnam Club Formed A reunion of Vietnam ex-servicemen, planned to take place annually in Port Macquarie beginning next October, could be the forerunner of many such Mid-North Coast functions and eventually lead to a statewide gathering. Foundation president of the Vietnam Club is Bob McQuaid and the secretary-treasurer, Bob Garth. Both officers will be among almost 30 Vietnam ex-servicemen to attend Saturday night's "welcome" home party at the RSL Club.

