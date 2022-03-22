news, latest-news,

Two years ago the Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club's under-23 men's crew didn't even know what a surfboat was. Now, they're mixing it with the best rowers from around the country which culminated in a top 12 finish at the Australian Surf Rowers League Open in Sydney. Not to be outdone, the club's under-23 women's crew - three of which had also never rowed 12 months ago - progressed to the quarter-finals at ASRL. Such was the consistent success both under-23 crews had throughout the season, the club finished in second spot on the overall North Coast club championship, beaten only by Woolgoolga who had twice as many crews. Sweep Steve Monaghan said it was a hugely satisfying result. "These guys (under-23 men's crew) had never seen a surfboat at the beginning of last season and now everyone's asking where did these guys come from," he said. "They're mixing it with the best in Australia." Monaghan said the Flamingos (under-23 women's crew) started just before Christmas with a great deal of uncertainty about how they would perform. Now the confidence has grown, the results have followed. "The girls started just before Christmas and they're progressing quite well. Three of the new girls had no idea ... they were clueless and now they're just starting to put it together," Monaghan said. They were unlucky not to get a third place finish in the North Coast premiership. "It's all new for the girls, but it's a little less scary for them now because there's been some big surf around and they're learning how to deal with that and keep their nerve," Monaghan said. "Starting a brand new crew has been difficult but it's also been fun seeing them progress and get out of their comfort zone." Wauchope-Bonny Hills also achieved an overall top three finish in the North Coast Surfboat Series The reserve men's crew achieved a third-place ranking overall, while the Flamingos achieved first place in their inaugural season. The under-23 Kockatoos achieved a double first place in both the open men and under-23 division. They will head to state championships at Collaroy before a trip to the Gold Coast for the Australian titles. "It would be amazing if we got on the podium for either of those two carnivals. That's what we're aiming for now," Monaghan said. "It was the first open men's country title we've ever won and it's only the second time we've achieved the North Coast premiership success. They did it 10-15 years ago so it's been a long time." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/37c36dd8-458f-4768-8d8c-3b7aaf2670f9.jpg/r6_323_2043_1474_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg