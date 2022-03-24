news, latest-news, panthers port macquarie, port macquarie golf club, clubs and community awards

Port Macquarie Golf Club and Panthers Port Macquarie are in the running as finalists in the ClubsNSW Clubs and Community Awards for their assistance during the 2021 flood crisis. The awards feature nine categories to spotlight the outstanding social contributions made by clubs in their local areas and across the state. Port Macquarie Golf Club has been recognised in the emergency services category for the support they gave to the community during the 2021 flood crisis. During the floods, the club became an evacuation centre for more than 100 people. Pets and animals were also welcomed and safely sheltered. The club's assistant manager Lauren Charlton said it's a big honour to be recognised for the award, and it highlights the positive contributions clubs make to the community. "It's definitely a big honour to be recognised for the award," she said. "It's really why clubs exist, to be part of the community, so it's wonderful that clubs are being recognised for the support they give to the community and the role they play. "I think it's a great initiative that ClubsNSW have with these awards, and it's wonderful to be recognised on a larger scale like this for all those people that did volunteer their time." Panthers Port Macquarie has also been nominated in the emergency services category for their assistance during the floods as the club helped shelter more than 500 people. The club's CEO Russell Stockham said it's a great feeling to be a finalist and to be recognised by ClubsNSW. "It is special to have someone recognise the stuff you do," he said. "A lot of it can go unnoticed in the community, not all of them are aware of the support we give, so it's good recognition for all the staff that helped the community." The winners will be announced in Sydney at the International Convention Centre on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

