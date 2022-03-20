newsletters, editors-pick-list, Commissioner of Police, 1972, Fish Marketing Authority, Charter cruise, Coralita, Ron and Valerie Taylor, Lord Howe Island, Blue Water White Death

Police Certificates of Appreciation It was an unforgettable occasion for Mr and Mrs Neville Marshall of Kew, and Stan Moulds of Johns River, when they were presented with Certificates of Appreciation by Inspector Dough Escott on Friday. The certificates, signed by the Commissioner of Police, were awarded in "recognition of the valuable assistance rendered by them to police during the arrest of an armed and dangerous offender at Kew, on October 13, 1970". Mrs Marshall told the Port News, a policeman, who was later found to have been kidnapped from South Kempsey, had knocked on their door and asked for some petrol. In a softer voice he also asked her to phone the police. She said she would serve him the petrol, but he asked for her husband to do so. While Mr Marshall served the petrol, his wife rang Constable Peter Long. When he arrived on the scene the kidnapper, named Cornwall, told him to go. Const. Long prepared to leave and, as he did so, the man asked for his gun. Const. Long wasn't wearing a gun. At that time, Stan Moulds came out of the nearby house and moved towards the car. Const. Chapman then made a move to take Cornwall's gun, which was fired, shattering a window in the car. A struggle ensued and between the four of them they subdued Cornwall. Fishing Authority Pays Tribute At a dinner on Saturday night, at the RSL Club Port Macquarie, tribute was paid to Bruce Jamieson on his retirement from the Fish Marketing Authority. The Hon E.A. Willis, chief secretary, attended the dinner and thanked Mr Jamieson for the service he had given over the past 40 years, presenting him with a gift. Charter cruiser in Port Port Macquarie's most interesting visitor from the sea for many a day, the 79 foot Coralita, came across the bar at high tide this morning and is tied up at the wharves near the Fishermen's Co-op. The Coralita, a twin-screw ship built in Brisbane in 1969, is a charter vessel serving the islands off the east coast of Australia. The vessel generally works out of Yeppoon but this charter cruise was arranged for passengers to embark at Port Macquarie. The 14-day Coral Sea cruise will take a party of divers and tourists to Lord Howe Island, thence on to other islands. The ship will put to sea at 6pm, with Wally Muller at the helm. Among those on board are the noted undersea photographers Ron and Valerie Taylor, whose latest film Blue Water White Death is currently screening in Sydney. Owner Ed Hancock said the boat was being provisioned at Port Macquarie.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/ca733f1b-e612-41f9-abe2-41c117659225.jpg/r0_645_3648_2706_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg