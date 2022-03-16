newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Members of the School of Hard Knocks Choir are warming up their vocal chords for their special guest appearance at the Glasshouse alongside ARIA, Logie and Helpmann award winning singer Jonathon Welch. "I'm so excited to be returning to the magnificent Glasshouse Theatre again, to perform my new show featuring the music and life of the legendary Welsh tenor and comedian, Sir Harry Secombe," Mr Welch said. "And this time I'll also share the stage with Port Macquarie's very own Hard Knocks choir, that we dreamt of starting with Skillslink and the Community College when I was last here performing in 2014." Mr Welch is also the conductor of the Choir of Hard Knocks, with the Port Macquarie choir branch evolving from a conversation in 2014 between Mr Welch and Val Evans, general manager of Port Macquarie Community College and its training arm, SkillsLink Training. Together they saw the potential in setting up a branch of this creative arts for recovery program here. Director of the Port Macquarie School of Hard Knocks Choir Tim Maddren said the group are looking forward to performing on the big stage. "We treat every rehearsal like it's a performance and everyone knows that it's a great honour to be up on stage with Jonathon," he said. "It's one of the biggest performances we've done since I joined as director around three and a half years ago." Mr Welch's vision and support for the vulnerable or marginalised has led to a national network of choirs. "We are proud to be part of the first regional branch," Ms Evans said. With preparations now underway for their big performance next month, choir members are working to perfect their technique during rehearsals. "This is a big performance for us as a group. It's on a much bigger stage," choir member Jason Farrawell said. Welch made his debut at Opera Australia in 1988 and has since performed extensively in some of the world's finest venues with the greatest singers, conductors and directors including k.d. Lang, Baz Luhrmann, John Farnham and Richard Bonynge. But it's his television work that brought him to public prominence with the ABC TV series the Choir of Hard Knocks, followed by Jailbirds and also appearing as a Judge on Channel 7s Battle of the Choirs that also led to him becoming a recipient of an Australian of the Year award in 2008 and an Order of Australia in 2009 for his services to music and education and supporting communities experiencing homelessness and disadvantage. "I'm Just Wild About Harry really is the soundtrack to my childhood, and I'll be sharing many of the great songs that he made famous, along with many funny stories of his life and some of the antics he got up to," Mr Welch said. I'm Just Wild About Harry will be held at the Glasshouse on Wednesday, April 6 at 2.30pm. Tickets are available in person at the Glasshouse Theatre box office, by calling (02) 6581 8888 or online at www.glasshouse.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/e235e6f3-3dde-48a6-9eac-20c0e322d6b3.JPG/r0_180_4928_2964_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg