Mid North Coast man charged under Arkstone child abuse operation back in court

One of two Mid North Coast men facing charges in relation to an alleged domestic online network of child sex offenders across Australia has reappeared in court. Steven Garrad appeared via video link before Magistrate Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on March 10. Garrad has made no application for bail. Bail was formally refused. One charge relating to the possession of child abuse material along with a number of charges relating to sexual intercourse with a child under 10 have been withdrawn. The charges not withdrawn against Garrad relate to alleged incidents between 2016 and 2020 at Doonside, Bidwill, Old Bar and Kendall. Those charges include numerous counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, indecent assault and intentionally sexually touch a child. Garrad will reappear for sentencing on May 16, 2022 at Port Macquarie. Timothy Luke Doyle's committal hearing for March 10 was vacated. He will appear in court for committal on March 24. Doyle and Garrad were charged following an Australian Federal Police-led investigation, Operation Arkstone. The operation was launched in early 2020 after a tip-off from the United States' National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children to the AFP's Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE).

