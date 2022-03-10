newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Construction has started on an innovative Memory Support Village that will help address the pressing need for dementia care in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region. The Memory Support Village will involve the construction of the community centre, a world-class memory support village comprising 12 communal homes, a retail village and offices. St Agnes' Catholic Parish CEO Adam Spencer said construction getting underway is the realisation of years of planning for the project. "This is a big day for St Agnes' Care and Lifestyle, but more importantly for our community. Not just Port Macquarie, or even the Mid North Coast, but what we're doing here is something that is going to be significant in regional NSW," he said. "In 2008 we began planning for the vacant land next to our Emmaus residential care service on Colonel Barney Drive to best address the aged care needs of our community. "With Port Macquarie's increasing aged population and third highest prevalence rate of dementia in NSW, we focused on developing the concept of a residential village based on a proven, innovative model of care specific to the needs of people with dementia." The Memory Support Village is inspired by the Hogeweyk dementia village concept pioneered in the Netherlands and will offer a shift away from traditional models of dementia care in Australia. The 12 homes will be uniquely stylised with residents grouped together by their shared life experiences and interests. Each home will comprise of seven to eight individual resident bedrooms with private ensuite and shared living, dining, kitchen, laundry and outdoor areas. "This is a new way of doing things. It gives independence and preserves integrity," Mr Spencer said. "Fr Paul Gooley and I are not just excited about this, but we also want to acknowledge our appreciation of Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams and Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan. Without their support, this wouldn't have got off the ground." The project received $5 million in funding from the State Government to fund the construction of the Memory Support Village Community Centre in October 2020, while the Federal Government announced the project had been successful in receiving $6.5 million in funding under the Building Better Regions Fund last year. Mrs Williams said the project was something she wanted to support. "My interest in dementia started when I was working in aged care with St Agnes' Parish. I worked with people living with dementia and got a real understanding of the challenges it means for the people caring for them and for their families," she said. "To see that we can bring this innovative care to Port Macquarie is overwhelming. To think we're able to offer that is quite incredible." Mr Conaghan said the village will ensure dignity is given to people living with dementia and their families. "This inspiring project will be the first of its kind in regional NSW, accommodating 94 residents in 12 homes set within a village-style environment," he said. "When I saw this plan, I knew it had to happen." With construction now underway, the village is expected to be operational by 2023. "The commencement of works on this project is truly a milestone for the Parish as we become another step closer to ensuring the NSW Mid North Coast becomes a lighthouse for dementia care in Australia," Mr Spencer said. "It is with great anticipation that we expect the project's completion by mid-2023."

