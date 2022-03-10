newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council calling for input to help develop the Port Macquarie CBD as a thriving cultural hub for the creative industries. Launching this week, council is taking to the streets of Port Macquarie to get a better insight into how we can better promote and support creative industries, and identify future priorities, opportunities and actions to create a vibrant and sustainable cultural precinct. The information council receives will help inform our Cultural Precinct Plan. An earmarked section of the CBD - known as a the 'creative heart' - has been identified as a suitable location to host future cultural activities and events, but this precinct could change based on feedback and future planning. Council has engaged Cred Consulting to undertake community engagement in Port Macquarie from Thursday, March 10 - Saturday, March 12 throughout the CBD. These will include pop-up sessions, as well as a dedicated community workshop from 10am-11.30am at the Glasshouse on Saturday. The sessions will provide the public with an opportunity to initiate direct feedback that will feed into the Cultural Precinct Plan. In addition to the face-to-face sessions, council has also launched an online Have your Say page with dedicated information about the project, and information on how people can register for Saturday's workshop. A survey is also available to complete. Economic and cultural development group manager, Liesa Davies, said the development of a Cultural Precinct Plan will help council, creative practitioners, local business and the community work together towards building better cultural and creative uses of the precinct in the future. "We want to hear from you about what type of creative heart you want to see in Port Macquarie," Ms Davies said. "Some examples of the types of opportunities that a Cultural Precinct Plan could identify include creating more opportunities to showcase the work of creative practitioners and businesses, enhancing or creating public spaces and landmarks, increasing street level activity and experience or providing more activation or digital artworks to enhance our night time economy." For the full list of information on how you can participate in the consultation process, visit: Port Macquarie's Creative Heart | Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Have Your Say (nsw.gov.au) Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/633950fd-65d0-4b91-b0cc-715444c33808.jpg/r5_0_940_528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg