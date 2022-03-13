Flashback 1972: A Delaforce digger delivery, complete with demonstration

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It was a very happy moment for Joe and Grace Delaforce of Telegraph Point, when they took delivery last week of a brand spanking new front-end loader and trench digger. The occasion was marked by a demonstration of the machine, at Pioneer Quarries' Plant. Mr Joe Delaforce has been operating a backhoe hire service for some time, specialising in foundations, septic tanks, trenching, and all excavations, and his new buy will certainly assist his future work. Throughout Port Macquarie High School's swimming carnival held last Wednesday there was keen competition, with the point scores very close at all times. Many fine performances were recorded during the day, Alan Witchard, a young fellow who has been training consistently for many years now, had no trouble winning a race every time he entered the pool. In winning the eight events in which he competed he broke seven records and equalled one - a truly fine performance. Other good performances came from Amanda and Karen Banes; Lindy and Keith March; Allan Gibson and his sister (two newcomers to the school). All did well in winning several "A" grade events. A squad of 70 swimmers has been chosen to represent Port Macquarie at the Zone Carnival soon to be held. The final House scores were Macquarie 940, Hastings 837, Oxley 757.5 and McLaren 616.5. Port Macquarie Surf Club competed in the two days of the state surf championships last weekend, but despite some good performances, was unable to bring home a medal. The titles were held in huge seas and dreadful conditions, necessitating the holding of several events away from the main area at South Curl Curl Beach. Port Macquarie's most consistent competitor was club captain Fred Middleton, who made the final of the single ski and with Dave Moloney the final of the double ski. Fred and Dave won their semi-final very easily but could only manage fifth place in the final. The ski team of Fred Middleton, Jim Pullen and Peter Hennessey were placed third in the final of the ski team event and given bronze medals. A protest was lodged by North Cronulla and Port was then placed fourth and had to return the medals. In the boat events, Port's B crew rowed very well and were holding a very clear second place only to suffer the same fate as a lot of good crews did on the day and went down the mine, all crew members being thrown into the boiling seas. The junior crew, unfortunately, hardly left the beach when they were wiped out and holed the boats with an oar. The state Minister for Health, Mr Jago, has reaffirmed his decision that major expenditure on a new hospital at Wauchope is not possible. Mr Jago has written to Cr John Abi-Saab following Wauchope's demonstrative meeting last week to spell out the need for a new hospital in Wauchope. Contrary to the wish of Wauchope's big meeting, Mr Jago has told the shire president that something will be done to improve facilities at the old hospital.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BSwX7BnknTxbB3nggEwKWy/f889ecb5-eb6c-4054-9d3a-461676bc5772.jpg/r0_36_1656_972_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg