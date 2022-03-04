'I just didn't want to see it': Man's horror as town floods

news, latest-news,

A South Lismore man said he had to close his eyes against the horror of flooding occurring around him early on Monday morning. "I just didn't want to see it," Ji McKenzie said. Mr McKenzie was visibly traumatised, and with good reason. He had moved to his home in nearby Newbridge Street, in the NSW's North Coast town, only a couple of weeks ago to start a new job, and now, his house and car are gone. On Sunday night he came to his friend's Crown St home to help move belongings from the lower level, but "it just didn't make a difference". "We decided to get everything from downstairs, we didn't think it would get that high," Mr McKenzie said. The group were sitting on the verandah when they realised the flood water was going to rise well above what they expected. READ MORE: He said adding to the danger, the water was full of oil that has covered everything, and he said despite trying to wash it off numerous times, it's still on him. "I got on the roof and tried to flag down people. Then I noticed a lady on a roof and it started smoking." He said they were pleading for someone to help her, and were terrified about what might happen. Fortunately, she was rescued before flames engulfed the roof. The flood is an added tragedy for Mr McKenzie who was impacted by the fires in 2019. He had started to rebuild his life and will now have to start all over again.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154120782/5849e2a5-a69d-43df-b7c0-640958783f87.JPG/r4_624_8252_5284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg