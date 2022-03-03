newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It's hard not to be impressed by Jon Binskin's immense love of running that will see him complete his ninth Treble Breakwall Buster in Port Macquarie on Sunday. He's already done five in Port Macquarie and three in Forster while a further two had to be postponed, while Melinda Cockshutt is the only female to have done all five trebles in the Hastings. Binskin is the last remaining runner to have completed the gruelling 21.1-kilometre, 10-kilometre and then five-kilometre events in succession ... on the same day. While half a dozen other runners have either completed all of the Port Macquarie or Forster Running Festival equivalents, the Port Pacer has done the lot of them. "At the time it started, it was just because I could; there were no long-distance running events in the region before Beach To Brother, so this was the first road run that was a longer distance than just a half marathon," he said. "I always ran long distances but it wasn't something where I set out to be the last one left, it just happened to be how it came to be." Binskin admitted he felt like a short-distance runner trapped in a long-distance runner's body and now there was an obligation to keep going. "It was never a goal of mine to do it, but now I feel obligated to keep going forever. People will be pushing me out in a wheelchair soon. I'll keep going until the body breaks." Binskin is the first to admit there is no specific reason why he does it. Running 36-kilometres in a day is not something for the faint-hearted, but he enjoyed the challenge. "It's expected of me now that I've got to turn up and do it whether I want to or not," he said. "It's a good challenge because you've still got to be pretty fit to get three of them done and I quite enjoy the challenge." He admitted he wasn't the best runner to compete in the running festival, he just did his own thing. "It's probably harder than a marathon because of all the gaps between the start of the races when your body stops and shuts down and then you've got to start again," he said. "It's pretty horrible starting again after the half and trying to run another 10 and it's even worse to start again for the five." And while he is still fit enough to still compete, the plan is to "keep doing it". "While I still can I'm still going to. I think I'm registered for Forster and feel like 10 trebles would be good to finish on so this must be number eight or nine which leaves Forster and then Port next year. "I put myself in the half and then suffer through the other two legs." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/10ef9835-3941-4592-ae14-9571ac23e6f4.JPG/r0_148_2266_1428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg