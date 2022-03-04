news, latest-news,

More rain is predicted in NSW today, as floodwaters in some areas begin to ease and the northern clean-up begins. Parts of western Sydney were spared after less rain than expected fell in the area, but major flooding continues with more rain to come. Some 130,000 homes in the path of a spilling Warragamba dam in Sydney's Hawkesbury-Nepean region were given some reprieve on Thursday afternoon with the news that flooding was no longer likely to be worse than it was in March 2021. Further north, the Richmond River delivered major flooding at Coraki, Bungawalbyn and Woodburn on Thursday, with peaks near the record March 1974 flood level, but Casino and Kyogle fell back below the minor flood level. In Queensland and the Commonwealth is working with the state to deliver further support to flood-affected areas, asking the Queensland government for a list of projects where funding is required to rebuild. Southeast Queensland remains on alert for life-threatening floods from dangerous thunderstorms after deluges killed nine people and damaged over 17,000 properties in the state.

