news, latest-news,

Roberta Shield's daughter Matilda has done several Surfing the Spectrum sessions. Ms Shields said as well as being a fun day out that gives children water safety skills and creates a sense of community, she loves the fact that the Surfing the Spectrum program is truly inclusive. She has four children; three with a disability. She finds activities tend to be structured either for kids with a disability or kids without a disability. "My kids do the program together which builds their relationships - no one is left out," Ms Shields said. Matilda is 14, lives in Redbank, and attends St Josephs Regional College in Port Macquarie. She said the sessions are really exciting and fun. She said she is standing up more and more now, can paddle out by herself and is confident judging the waves. "The people are really kind; I can express myself and people don't judge you," Matilda said. "It is great to do the sessions with my siblings; usually my little sister gets left out if I am doing a program for kids with autism," she said. Surfing the Spectrum co-founder and paediatric occupational therapist Aimee Blacker grew up in Port Macquarie, where she learned to surf. Ms Blacker said the lessons provide kids with autism with a safe way to experience the powerful benefits of being in the ocean and an opportunity to succeed at something they never thought possible. Family members, including siblings, are encouraged to join in the sessions. "Water can have a therapeutic effect for many children with autism, and surfing is a simple and natural way to develop sensory integration skill, motor and postural skills, and emotional regulation," Ms Blacker said. "Surfing promotes inclusion, minimises deconditioning, optimises physical functioning and enhances wellbeing," she said. "Some people on the spectrum have sensory aversions such as not being able to stand the feel of sand but once they are in the water, the sand doesn't matter." She knows without the help of the Newcastle Permanent it would be difficult for them to offer the program to local kids and families. The Permanent donated $14,000 to help run the program in Port Macquarie on February 26 and Coffs Harbour in May. Ms Blacker and disability worker Tahlia Anderson founded Surfing the Spectrum in 2017. Both women work with kids with a disability and had volunteered at surfing days for people with a disability through a surf school for whom they worked. Their not for profit charity partners with local surf schools to provide therapy surfing lessons along the coast of NSW. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/4a49f4c2-9562-4a3d-a8f3-7f3f4b5cb8a9.JPG/r0_322_1974_1437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg