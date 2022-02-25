news, latest-news,

One person has been rescued from floodwater in the Hastings as rivers continue to flow steadily due to the recent deluge of rain. Around 11pm last night (Thursday, February 24), the Wauchope SES Unit was called to a flood rescue in Hollisdale where a vehicle had been washed off a causeway. Crews responded and on arrival observed the person being assisted to safety by officers from the Mid North Coast Police District. Fire and Rescue NSW Station 492 Wauchope, Beechwood Rural Fire Brigade, Hollisdale Rural Fire Brigade and NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit also responded to the incident. The NSW SES is reminding people to never walk, ride or drive through floodwater. A minor flood warning remains in place for the Hastings River. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has recorded minor flooding occuring at Kindee and Wauchope, however river levels did peak on Friday morning. The main flood peak along the Hastings River is now at Wauchope, where minor flooding is occurring. The Hastings River at Kindee Bridge peaked at 4.88 metres around 7.30am Friday and is currently at 4.86 metres and falling, with minor flooding. The Hastings River at Wauchope peaked at 2.54 metres around 10am Friday, with minor flooding. In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/7391e855-dc67-451d-87d1-5fbbb95d830b.jpg/r0_163_2048_1320_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg