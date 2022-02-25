news, latest-news,

Mary Opdam lived a long life of over a century and was known for having a heart of gold who cared for her family and community. Mrs Opdam was originally born in Holland (the Netherlands) on March 24, 1921. She raised seven children with husband, Henk before migrating to Australia in December 1953 after WW2. The family grew with the addition of three children once they arrived. Read more: John Opdam gave the eulogy at his mother's funeral. He said Mary had a heart of gold. "She had a soft spot for one and all," he said. John said his mother Mary and father Henk had a loving relationship. "She took her vows of love, honour and obey very seriously," John said. "I never witnessed a disagreement between them." John said his mother showed great courage when moving the family to Australia in 1953. "It was a six week trip and there was no hope of returning," he said. "She would have been aware she was saying goodbye to her family forever." John said the early days at Kew in the Camden Haven were tough. "There was a limited supply of money and food," he said. Mary loved to help others and she volunteered regularly to improve people's lives. She was actively involved in the community groups including Girl Guides and the Vinnie's Op Shop. Mary also helped people with shopping and other errands. As a knitter she contributed to the Wrap with Love community group. Wrap with Love distributes rugs to aid agencies for donation to people suffering due to extreme cold weather. Mary's grandchildren held a special place in her heart. She would play Rummikub with them, join in games of frisbee and sing Dutch songs to the younger children. It's estimated Mary and Henk have about 300 descendants. Mary at the Whiddon Group Laurieton for the last five years of her life. She received commendations from the Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Governor General David Hurley and Queen Elizabeth II.

