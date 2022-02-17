newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A number of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's committees have been discontinued. Mayor Peta Pinson moved the motion to scrap nine council committees, working parties and groups at the February 2022 council meeting. The recommendation outlined the decision to discontinue nine committees/working parties/groups, with community and councillor representatives, pending a future review of the council's committee structure. Residents have raised the issue that this represents a threat to democracy and they are concerned the motion was put forward without consultation. "These are powerful forums, where community members with wide ranging skills and connections give up their time freely to contribute to council driven projects," resident Marie van Gend said. "This is a radical and totally unacceptable threat to the foundations of what democratic representation is all about. "It's quite a frightening assault on what democratic process is meant to be." The committees/working parties/groups that have been discontinued are: Cr Pinson spoke to the motion at the meeting and recognised the concern raised within the community regarding discontinuing the nine council committees. "I know there are people in the community who are really upset about this. This motion isn't about writing off skills and time you have given, but is about a new vision and moving in a new direction," she said. "We will be inviting members of the community to come forward with their skills as part of the seven working groups that will be formed. "The council committees have gone a little stale and the same discussions have been had without outcomes over many years." Cr Pinson said this is the time for council to look forward to the future. "We need to be visionary here," she said. Following a lengthy discussion and a number of failed amendments put forward by councillors Nik Lipovac, Lisa Intemann and Rachel Sheppard in an attempt to allow some committees to continue, pending a review, council moved the original motion to discontinue the nine committees. "Nine groups are being cut. Hastings residents aren't happy with this motion," Cr Lipovac said. "The feedback and advice that we get from these groups is important and I ask that we don't shut them out or shut them up." The motion included seven council committees to be formed and to amend their relevant charters to reflect the membership changes pending a future review of council's committee structure. These include: The motion also included council to continue its membership on the Arts Mid North Coast Board, with a council staff member as council's representative appointed by the CEO, continue to provide support to community working groups and consultative committees at the discretion of the CEO, determine to rescind the Councillor Portfolio Protocol and to not re-establish the Councillor Portfolio system. Ms van Gend said discontinuing the portfolio system also raised concerns among residents. "The cancellation of the portfolio process where councillors used to be involved in particular specialty areas of council, this now means that there are only three people on council who will be chairing any committees within council and all the other councillors are sidelined," she said. When speaking to the motion Cr Pinson said she has always been critical of the portfolio system. "Once I was elected I gave (the portfolio system) the benefit of the doubt, but it has been one of the most disappointing projects I have been part of," she said. "This motion is to ensure that council is hitting the mark when staff time is being efficiently used." Ms van Gend believes discontinuing the council committees and portfolio system is a step in the wrong direction. "Through the reference groups and working groups there is still a fantastic connection between council staff, councillors and the public," she said. "This is an absolute disaster." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/8dc6008e-f45a-471c-a3f1-52fbcedd97cb.jpg/r6_0_1280_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg