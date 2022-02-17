newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Hastings oyster farmers will descend onto the foreshore for a mass industry led clean-up event this Saturday, February 19. The Tide to Tip event is organised by OceanWatch Australia and sees oyster growers lead marine debris clean-ups in estuaries across the state. Over the past few years, the oyster industry in the Hastings River has grown and sold over eight and a half million oysters to hungry shellfish lovers. With 20 oyster farms perched on the banks of the river, the industry generates hundreds of jobs and is an important part of the local economy. Out on the water every day, oyster farmers have an intimate knowledge of their local environment, and regularly collect rubbish they find floating in the estuary. Tide to Tip not only provides a way for fishers and farmers to give back to the estuaries on which their livelihoods depend but helps to ensure Australian waterways remain pristine and healthy for generations to come. Local oyster farmer, Paul Wilson from Port Oyster Co, said the clean-up event is a chance to improve river health. "Oyster farmers see first-hand the condition of the Hastings River and depend on clean water for our businesses," he said. "Every day we do our bit to care for the river, and Tide to Tip is an opportunity to get the community involved and bring awareness to river health across Australia." Tide to Tip involves 20 other estuaries from across NSW, WA and QLD. Not only will oyster farmers clean-up the area, participants will also sort, curate and count the collected rubbish. A summary of the waste will be documented and analysed by the Australian Marine Debris Database - a program run by Tangaroa Blue Foundation. Since it began in 2020, Tide to Tip has involved over 250 oyster farmers from 19 oyster growing regions of NSW and QLD. Together, with the help of community groups, 22.5 tonnes of waste was removed from our estuaries. Partners include NSW Department of Primary Industries, South East and Hunter Local Land Services, Clean-up Australia, Shapes in the Sand, and OceanWatch Australia. The clean-ups are supported by the Local Landcare Coordinator Initiative, which is funded by the NSW Government, and supported through the partnership of Local Land Services and Landcare NSW.

