news, latest-news,

Port Macquarie's Dr Kathy Lyons, Forest Scientist at Forestry Corporation NSW, is helping encourage women and girls to embrace the opportunities available. As part of International Day of Women and Girls in Science (February 11) Forestry Australia is celebrating the work of its female scientists. Dr Lyons said women had played a critical role in the management of our forests throughout history. "Women were traditional care givers of our forests for many thousands of years. As we encourage more women into roles to care for the land, we help to restore the traditional balance of looking after the land while it provides for us," she said. Dr Lyons has been involved with Forestry Corporation NSW for a number of years and has recently worked alongside council and state and federal governments on the Cowarra forest tourism precinct project. "The precinct will provide the opportunity for locals and visitors to learn about old and new land management practices," Dr Lyons said. "This will include the use of traditional Aboriginal management practices such as cultural burning in a contemporary setting, and how Forestry Corporation manages state forests for multiple benefits including recreation, conservation and the sustainable production of renewable timber which stores carbon for life." Forestry Australia vice president Dr Michelle Freeman said the forest sector provided women with a wonderful opportunity for a science career in the natural environment. "Forestry is such an exciting sector to work in because it requires creative thinking to bridge science with community values, innovation with communication and technology with nature," Dr Freeman said. "I couldn't be prouder to be part of this scientific community that is genuinely passionate about the art and science of ensuring the sustainability of our forests." Dr Freeman said by using their scientific expertise in our forests, women were providing innovative and creative solutions. "We want to encourage the next generation of women to engage in STEM subjects and embrace the opportunities that science has for them. "Female scientists are at the forefront of helping to solve problems around climate change, renewables and carbon capture." International Day of Women and Girls in Science is an opportunity to promote full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls. The day is a reminder that women and girls play a critical role in science and technology communities and that their participation should be strengthened. Research has found that educating girls is the sixth most effective way to combat climate change. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/767091b7-696c-4e1e-92a6-da5d42d64c90.jpg/r0_59_1200_737_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg