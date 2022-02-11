news, latest-news,

Some of the best motocross riders from around New South Wales will head to the Hastings this weekend as Port Macquarie hosts the first round of qualifying for the 2022 King of MX series. Hastings Valley Motorcycle Club president Greg Harris said it was exciting to see motocross events return after a quiet few years. "It's been a few years since we last hosted a state event, but it's exciting to get a bit of normality back out there. It's hard work, but rewarding," he said. More than 150 riders from around the state will vie for spots in the King of MX series with the top 8 riders in each class to progress to the state finals on June 11-13. "It's an exciting year for motocross on the MNC," Harris said. Racing will take place between 9am and 5pm Saturday and Sunday at Hastings Valley Motorcycle Club south of Port Macquarie. "It's free to spectate, just make sure everyone abides by the COVID rules and there will be full canteen, merchandise to purchase and everyone's welcome," Harris said. "We're expecting a few locals to progress although one of the favourites has come down with COVID so he's had to withdraw, but the overall skill level on the Mid North Coast is really good. "Come and experience motocross." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

