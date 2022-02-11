news, latest-news, Local Government NSW Special Conference, 2022, Adam Roberts, Lauren Edwards, Josh Slade, Peta Pinson

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will have four voting delegates at the Local Government NSW Special Conference. They are mayor Cr Peta Pinson, deputy mayor Cr Adam Roberts, Cr Lauren Edwards and Cr Josh Slade. Councillors from across the state will gather at the special conference to discuss and debate key local government issues. The conference is a chance to share ideas, seek inspiration and help determine the sector's policy directions for the year. The special conference runs from February 28 to March 2 at the Hyatt Regency, Sydney. Local Government NSW postponed its in-person annual conference from November 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. An online annual conference went ahead in late November 2021 at which time the financial statements and the annual report were presented.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/e178dce7-8940-493f-b018-aeb3e9c51c67.jpg/r0_340_6000_3730_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg