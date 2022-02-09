Man flown to hospital following motorcycle accident at King Creek

news, latest-news,

A man has been flown to hospital with leg injuries following a motorcycle accident at King Creek today (February 9). Just after 11.30am the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to reports of a 61-year-old male who had fallen from his motorcycle at King Creek, south west of Wauchope. "It was reported that the male was suffering from serious leg injuries," a Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said. Local Ambulance paramedics and emergency services attended the scene and commenced treatment of the male prior to the arrival of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Critical Care Medical Team. The Critical Care Medical team stabilised the 61-year-old before he was flown direct to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a serious but stable condition. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/ceaa81c2-c8e7-4b4a-b2d2-d120a590e0ec.jpg/r0_23_1101_645_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg