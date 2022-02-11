newsletters, editors-pick-list, ArtWalk, 2022, June 10, Port Macquarie CBD, main event, Liesa Davies, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

The region's signature cultural arts event, ArtWalk, will return to its original format with an evening program in 2022. The Port Macquarie CBD will come alive with light, music and culture to celebrate our region's creative talent from 5pm to 9pm on June 10. The main event evening showcase, supported by satellite events over the June long weekend, will mark the return of ArtWalk after it skipped 2021 and the 2020 format was amended to become the longest footpath gallery across the Port Macquarie, Laurieton and Wauchope CBDs - both as a result of the pandemic. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council group manager economic and cultural development Liesa Davies said 2022 was a great opportunity to return to the original ArtWalk format with one fabulous evening program in the Port Macquarie CBD and satellite events across the weekend. Artists are encouraged to approach businesses about using their shopfronts for displays or installations. The council is seeking expressions of interest by February 27 from performers or artists to contribute creative content for short live performances and digital content/projections in the outdoor public spaces on the main night. Those interested in running satellite events should also contact the council. Ms Davies said part of ArtWalk's success was the atmosphere it created. "Thousands of people come along in the CBD at night-time, when often people don't venture out, and they see the energy and there is an incredible vibe created as a result of all the activity that takes place," she said. "We also see and receive feedback from visitors and locals who participate that they are astounded by the level of talent we have here locally." ArtWalk includes exhibitions, activations, illuminations, live performances, artists markets, workshops, installations and more. A sound and light installation, called Connecting the Dots, will be projected onto the Port Macquarie Historic Courthouse as part of ArtWalk. Ms Davies said the projection celebrated our performing arts community which had done it tough during COVID. Residents will have a chance to get a sneak peek of Connecting the Dots before ArtWalk.

