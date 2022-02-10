newsletters, editors-pick-list,

North Haven resident Marty Ware describes the grounds of coffee beans as a powerhouse nutrient. The passionate horticulturalist has launched a project to save coffee waste from ending up in landfill, recycling it instead into 'coffeepost' to benefit the environment. "It's such an available resource around the world and it's high in around 12 different types of minerals," he said. "It's high in nitrogen which assists with the breakdown process of a composting system," he said. "It's a bit of a biology bomb and very powerful stuff if used correctly." Mr Ware has built a strong online following for his social media pages including 'Marty's Garden Show' and 'Small Space Veggie Gardening in Australia'. He also has a YouTube channel 'martys gardening', which has over 40,000 subscribers. Mr Ware's morning ritual includes a visit to local cafes, where he collects waste from ground coffee to be used as a blend on gardens. "I've built a great relationship with some of the restaurants and cafes in the Camden Haven area," he said. He can collect over 200 litres of coffee waste in just one week. "The grounds are blended into my mix and fed to compost worms to create Artisan compost," he said. "I call it coffeepost." Mr Ware said he encourages other people to approach their cafes and collect ground coffee waste, to benefit their gardens and help the environment. "Consistency is the key," he said. Mr Ware said the recycle potential for coffee grounds are limitless and a company in the UK has started creating logs out of the material, backed by Virgin's Richard Branson.

