Essential Energy has taken out top spot in the 2021 Lifeblood teams blood donation challenge, helping to save 975 lives through blood donation over the past twelve months. Last year's challenge was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but still saw blood donation teams across Port Macquarie give 4096 bags of blood, or around 43 per cent of the blood supply needed in Port Macquarie. Lifeblood's teams program unites organisations and groups together to achieve 25 per cent of the annual blood donations needed by Australians, and includes local organisations such as Charles Sturt University, St Agnes Parish, NSW Police and Port Macquarie Hastings Council. Essential Energy spokesperson Peter Azer said he was proud of his team for making such a significant difference to the lives of Australian patients. "We're proud to support our community through vital blood donations, and participating in this challenge is just one way we can support those who need us most, and we are thrilled to take out the win," he said. "We look forward to donating blood again in 2022, and encourage all local teams to get on board." Lifeblood spokesperson Ruth Harrison thanked the teams and the donors for their support. "The need for blood is constant in Australia, with Lifeblood needing to collect 33,000 donations a week to ensure some of the most vulnerable patients in Australia get the treatment they need," she said. "It only takes around an hour to donate blood and that donation helps save lives." Blood and blood products are used to treat a number of people, including cancer patients, people suffering from blood disorders, patients undergoing surgery, trauma victims and new mums and bubs. Any business or group can donate as part of Lifeblood Teams. Donations are tracked online, allowing groups to track how many lives they have saved. Port Macquarie donor centre is open six days a week and is open untill 7pm Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. To donate blood contact 13 14 95 or visit www.lifeblood.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

