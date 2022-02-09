newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie author Anna Featherstone hopes her latest book will help budding authors enter the industry. "The world is ready for fresh voices and books on subjects that mainstream publishers have for too long closed the door on," she said. "My hope for this book is that it helps people write, plan and publish quality books that solve real problems for their readers. "It's also about making writers aware that getting a first draft down is just the beginning of the journey, the real work begins when it comes time to edit, publish, distribute and market it." 'Look-It's Your Book! Write, Publish & Promote Your Non-Fiction Book: A Self-Publishing Guide for Australian Writers' will be launched at the Port Macquarie Library on February 19. Port Macquarie-Hastings library manager Jim Maguire, events librarian Leanne Wright and local Book Face store manager Cathy Bayes Hunt all feature in the book. Anna said she chose to include their tips, advice and tough love because the trio have been responsible for showcasing thousands of books and authors to the public over the years. "Being able to interview Cathy, Jim and Leanne for the book was wonderful, they're at the publishing coal face and know the industry, readers and writing community inside out," she said. Their tips appear alongside advice from successful Australian self-published authors including bestselling business author Andrew Griffiths and Kim McCosker of 4 Ingredients, who has sold more than nine million copies of her cookbooks. Anna said if people are going to write a book, they need to do it well. "It's going to take you a lot of time, and a lot of effort," she said. "You need to plan upfront for it, in order for it to be the best book it can be. "You have to think about what problem you're solving for your readers and how you're going to help them." The coronavirus pandemic has created opportunity for people and spurred them into taking on new challenges. "A lot of people decided to embark on writing a book because they suddenly had the time," she said. Anna is the author of five non-fiction books, including Small Farm Success Australia and Honey Farm Dreaming. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/12b0f7fb-9ad9-48a7-bdcc-c84e9df9169d.jpg/r0_184_2016_1323_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg