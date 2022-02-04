news, latest-news, Log Wharf Reserve, Telegraph Point, Log Wharf Reserve Draft Master Plan, Telegraph Point Community Association, Telegraph Point Community-Council Action Team

Log Wharf Reserve would be more user-friendly under a draft vision to upgrade the Telegraph Point reserve. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has released the Log Wharf Reserve Draft Master Plan for feedback. The community-driven project has involved the Telegraph Point Community Association and the Telegraph Point Community-Council Action Team. The project was a key action in the Telegraph Point and Surrounds Community Plan. A draft plan was created by the community association which was further developed into the draft master plan. Feedback is sought on the draft master plan with submissions closing on February 28. Log Wharf Reserve was hard hit by the March 2021 floods with water reaching a depth of two to three metres. Signs, picnic settings and seats were damaged or destroyed but other elements, including concrete paths, the boat ramp, jetty and sturdier picnic settings, fared better. Proposed reserve upgrades are contained in the draft master plan. The document said the master plan had been conceived to give a strong identity and vitality to Log Wharf Reserve. "Low cost, durable interventions are proposed with strong geometry and graphic/artistic interest," the draft master plan said. Robust materials such as concrete, aluminum, hardwood timber, paint and planting would be used for the new elements. The Wilson River Bridge pylons are a dominant feature of the reserve. The draft masterplan proposes murals on the bridge pylons with a suggested endangered fauna or flora theme such as the Australian fritillary butterfly. The draft plan includes a large undercover eating area with barbecue, fitness equipment, play trail complete with concrete slide and deck, basketball half-court, seating, new fish cleaning table, interpretation signs, pylon painting, planting and potential flood sculpture or cenotaph. A proposed village green allows for markets and events. The draft master plan can be viewed on the council's online community engagement hub and feedback can be shared through an online survey. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/3f9cd6b3-2356-4845-bfbc-d2db8d47f871.jpg/r0_280_4032_2558_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg