newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club competition manager Sara Oakeshott can't remember the last time they finished on the podium at the Surf Life Saving NSW country championships. But they did just that at One Mile Beach at the weekend with Cudgen Headland and Warilla-Barrack Point the only two clubs to amass more points across the three-day competition. The titles returned to Cape Hawke after a COVID-enforced two-year hiatus and it was a scintillating return for Port Macquarie who only just finished inside the top 10 in 2019. "The last one at Kingscliff we finished eighth or ninth so it's a massive improvement on our last effort and it's a long time since we've finished as high as third in the overall point score," Oakeshott said. "We're thrilled at how competitive we were over the weekend because coming third showcases the level of skill and talent we have at our club whether it be in juniors or seniors." Port Macquarie claimed medals across every discipline over the weekend - from surfboats to surfing, beach flags to beach sprint and surf swims to board paddle. "I think we exceeded expectations but the pointscore shows that as a whole club we really competed really well," Oakeshott said. "Often in the past we might do well in one area and then fall behind in another area. It's a huge achievement." In total, Port Macquarie claimed 21 gold, 28 silver and 22 bronze medals while they also registered a number of fourth to sixth-place finishes that saw them finish with 549 points. Lennox Head-Alstonville and Byron Bay rounded out the top five. "We do have a fair way to go to get to (Cudgen and Warilla-Barrack Point's) point score but to come in front of other strong country clubs is great and shows the depth from under-8s through to our masters." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/4e118b4d-b36a-4d68-b2e2-d9bda88e01f8.JPG/r4_43_1370_815_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg