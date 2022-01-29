newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie's men's acapella group Blokes Notes are looking forward to their return to the stage this year. The community group started 12 years ago, with a call going out for more local blokes to give singing a go in 2022. Vice president of the Blokes Notes Glen Frumar said the choir started to open up a space for men to sing. "Our group was inspired by other male choirs. We wanted a place for local men to sing in our area," he said. "There is a sense of fellowship in the group and we do socialise and go out for beers after practice." Mr Frumar has been part of the Blokes Notes since it began. "We have between 20 and 30 members now, but it would be great to have more and for more young men to join." Currently group members range in age from 30 to 80. Mr Frumar said there is a sense of mental health benefits to the choir but that Covid has impacted the group over the past couple of years. "It has been difficult with Covid, but we're happy to be back performing this year," he said. The group recently participated in the Kendall Music Exchange. "We're hoping to do more of that this year as more events come up that we can participate in. "The group is always on the lookout for new members. You don't have to be the best singer and anyone is welcome." The group performs a range of songs from different genres from Gospel to the Beatles. They pride themselves on providing quality performances while having fun. "We don't take ourselves too seriously, but we do strive for quality as well," Mr Frumar said. Blokes Notes rehearses and performs during school terms at the Mac Adams Music Centre behind the swimming pool. Qualified music teacher Leanne Johnston is the director. Email Glen at realmensinging@gmail.com to find out how you can get involved.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/b68c03e2-42b3-4296-9296-d534253cc09c_rotated_180.jpeg/r0_298_4032_2576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg