The Country Women's Association of NSW has remained relevant across its 100-year history and continues to help people in a range of ways, a branch president says. CWA Wauchope Branch president Mary McEnallay said the organisation helped people, focused on community needs and was a voice for them. The CWA of NSW is celebrating its centenary in 2022 after its beginnings at the Bushwomen's Conference staged in conjunction with the Royal Agricultural Show in Sydney in April 1922. CWA members have a voice in the nation's affairs, enjoy friendships and assist the community. Members have helped bring about some major changes across the state. From the earliest days of the association, members were tireless in their efforts to establish more hospitals, maternity wards and baby health centres in country areas. The association went onto play an important advocacy role in the introduction of compulsory seat belts, white lines on the edge of roads and flashing speed signs in school zones. The Wauchope branch, formed in 1938, is one of more than 370 branches across the ACT and NSW divisions. Ms McEnallay joined the CWA Wauchope Branch three years ago as she wanted to be part of a useful organisation. "If there is a problem there, the CWA helps sort it out, which I think makes it a worthwhile organisation," she said. "A lot of this is done without fanfare." CWA Wauchope Branch vice-president Barbara Murphy has been a CWA member for 44 years after joining the organisation at Wallendbeen in southern NSW. "I've had some lovely friendships over the years," she said. "We care about each other and we try to prop each other up when we need it." The branch welcomes new members. CWA Wauchope Branch meets on the second Friday of the month from 10am at the CWA Hall next to the Wauchope Library. A craft morning from 10am on Mondays is open to anyone. Members also attend the Wauchope Farmers' Market and the Pappinbarra Grown and Gathered Markets. CWA of NSW president Stephanie Stanhope said for 100 years, the CWA of NSW members continued the legacy of the trailblazing foundation members by improving the social, educational, recreational and medical realities for their communities. "This year is such an exciting one for all of us and we're so proud that the association formed all those decades ago has grown to be the largest women's organisation in Australia and continues to positively contribute to rural and regional communities in so many different ways," she said. Ms Stanhope said the association had many events and activities planned for 2022, the biggest celebration being the group's annual State Conference at Royal Randwick in Sydney, from May 2 to 5.

