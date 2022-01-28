featured, Limeburners, Pelican Island, whiting, flathead, bream, blue swimmer crabs, Plomer, Lighthouse Beach

At last the consistent south easterly winds and big swells have begun to lay down, with this week seeing more of our traditional summer weather patterns. Hopefully this should lead to some terrific summer angling action over the coming weeks. In the estuary, there is still a fair bit of colour in the system courtesy of consistent rainfall in the upper catchment. While this is certainly better than the alternative, we could do with a break for a week or two. Flathead numbers remain consistent, most notably in the lower reaches with plenty of fish around the 40 centimetre mark. Best bait is whitebait, but lure enthusiasts are getting great results on the run-up tide. A few whiting are still being caught both in Limeburners and around Pelican Island, and should further improve as clarity improves. Bream numbers have been consistent, with the breakwalls and Limeburners fishing well. Mullet strips have been the stand out bait. Also in the river are plenty of garfish, with either peeled prawns or bread working well, while a few school mulloway have been taken up river ranging from around 50 to 80centimetres. South at Lake Cathie, another prawn dark is currently underway. Although results have to date not been as spectacular as recent months, the rewards are there still there to be enjoyed and the quality as good as you are likely to see. Also in the lake, flathead and whiting have been in good numbers, and the system is now home to countless numbers of juvenile blue swimmer crabs. For all the doom and gloom espoused by certain lobby groups, it seems the marine life is thriving like it always does despite the entrance being closed. Off the beaches, bream and whiting numbers remain consistent, with both North Beach and Lighthouse worth a look. Some quality tailor have also been active at dawn and dusk. Off the rocks, tailor are also about along with increasing numbers of bonito. Around Plomer, bream remain better than average, while the odd mulloway and well-conditioned blackfish are also on offer. Offshore, at last the winds have laid down to some degree, however the bar has been rather cantankerous, particularly towards the last of the run out tide. It seems a little more sanded than usual so extra care should be taken. Those who have ventured out report the currents have been strong, making bottom fishing difficult once you head a little wider. On the positive side however, the FAD has been holding some nice mahi mahi, while a few Spanish mackerel and cobia have been caught in Barries Bay. But beware sharks stealing your mackerel.

