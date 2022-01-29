newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Port Macquarie Museum is pleased to announce the opening of a new digital exhibit reimaging Annabella Boswell's archives. Old Books New Looks is the work of Lake Cathie digital creative Mic Rees who was commissioned for the work. The exhibit is the outcome of a digital arts and creative story telling project to reimagine, reinterpret and re-present Annabella Boswell's artworks, letters and diaries. "Annabella Boswell's archives are amongst the most significant items in our collection having been inscribed on the UNESCO Australian Memory of the World in 2019", Debbie Sommers, Port Macquarie Museum curator said. "We wanted to use a mix of digital art and creative practices to present Annabella Boswell's archives to new and broader audiences, particularly young people, in an innovative, immersive and inspiring way. Mic has done a great job of achieving this." Mr Rees said he chose seven artworks to show in the exhibit. "Looking through all the high resolution archival scans of the diaries, notes and artwork what appealed to me right from the onset. I decided to re-tell Annabella's story through her wonderful pieces of artwork using animation," he said. "I chose seven artworks to present and have made each painting appear to be redrawn using an iPad and digital pencil. Appropriate quotes from Annabella accompany each artwork. The invitation to be involved in this project was a wonderful opportunity and it is a privilege to present and bring together this amazing body of historical work in a way that hasn't been seen before." The project is part of Museums & Galleries of NSW's Let's Get Digital initiative, proudly supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW as part of Arts Restart. The initiative was aimed at supporting small to medium galleries and museums to consider new strategies for digital engagement and to develop skills and resources to integrate digital experiences in future programming. "Whilst getting digital is not new to us - we have been getting digital for several years now with the digitisation of our archives, photographs and objects collections, our online collections accessible and discoverable on eHive and Trove, our QR coded object labels throughout the Museum," Ms Sommers said. "Heritage Walking and Driving tours, our online exhibitions Our Rivers Our History and Tourists Paradise, and our regular digital photograph posts on social media - the Let's Get Digital initiative has enabled us to offer something really different to our audiences. "It is exciting to see our historical collections inspire and not just inform, and engage and not just entertain." Old Books New Looks can be viewed at the Port Macquarie Museum, 22 Clarence Street, Port Macquarie. The Museum is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/00bc3146-a66c-4b7c-93c5-b74b670e146d.JPG/r0_371_4032_2649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg