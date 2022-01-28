news, latest-news,

Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club president Paula Stone has welcomed the uncertainty ahead for the club at this weekend's Surf Life Saving NSW Country Championships. More than 100 competitors from under-9s all the way up to masters divisions will take to One Mile Beach at Forster aiming to test themselves against the best surf life savers from outside Newcastle to Illawarra. "It's quite fortunate it's so close this time and we've got quite a large contingent going which is fantastic and for first timers who haven't been before," she said. "With the short distance to go I think people are more inclined to come and try it out." Stone said the cohort of 120 was a "great turnout considering the times". "Surf life saving as a whole has had quite a decline in membership numbers across the state, but as far as our club has gone we have retained the majority of our members," she said. "We've increased our membership from last year which definitely isn't the case for a lot of clubs across the state so we're quite fortunate in that respect." There isn't a category that Port Macquarie appears more likely to gain medals in with Stone admitting they previously had been just as strong on the sand as in the water. "We're pretty lucky we've had some good results over the years both in the water and on the sand," she said. "But what is really good when we go away for the Country Champs is that members get to join up in teams and race in teams. I think everyone gets a lot out of team events representing the club and racing with your mates." The Country Championships run from January 28-30. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/585cca78-05f8-4c72-9a29-20fb77eb99fd.jpg/r0_91_1779_1096_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg