Man suffers broken leg in motorcycle accident at Mount Seaview

A man has been taken to hospital following a motorcycle accident at Mount Seaview on Monday (January 24) night. Emergency services were notified of the incident after a personal beacon and Garmin was activated following the accident. The male rider came off his bike in rugged terrain in the Mount Seaview area, sustaining a broken leg in the accident. Police, NSW Ambulance and Port Macquarie SES volunteers attended the scene. The SES volunteers navigated their way through the difficult landscape and were able to access the injured man. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also called in to assist. "A doctor from the Westpac Helicopter was winched down but it was deemed to difficult to safely winch him back up because of the thick canopy of trees," a post to the Port Macquarie SES unit said. Instead, the patient was stabilised and driven out in a 4WD ambulance and taken to hospital.

