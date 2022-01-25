Bloody legends needed in Port Macquarie this Australia Day

news, latest-news,

Port Macquarie residents are being urged to do something Australian this Australia Day and give blood to help fellow Aussies in need of the life-changing gift. With 4500 vital appointments going unfilled every day across the country, an extra 88 donors are needed to donate blood at Port Macquarie Donor Centre between January 21 to January 28. Public holidays are always a challenging time for blood donations. Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce said new and existing donors were needed now to step up, take the Bloody Oath and be the lifeblood of Australia. "There are more than 25 million people living in Australia, but currently only 500,000 of those donate blood," he said. "With record numbers of people unwell and having to isolate, right now Australia needs anyone who is eligible and well to give blood donation a go. "COVID does not stop the need for blood. There are still road accidents patients who need large volumes of blood, cancer patients who rely on blood to survive chemotherapy, women who experience child birth complications and many others who rely on this precious resource." Brian said there was nothing more Australian than saving the life of a mate or three. "One in three people will need blood in their lifetime, which means you could be giving hope, joy and even life to someone in your own family or the Port Macquarie community. "Donating blood only takes an hour of your time, which means there's still plenty of time to spend with mates. "If you're aged between 18-75, healthy and well, there's a good chance you may be eligible to donate." Do something Australian this Australia Day. Take the Bloody Oath and book your blood donation today. Call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donateblood App.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/41c21d73-9af2-4e23-a087-d768901625f4_rotated_270.jpg/r0_734_3024_2443_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg