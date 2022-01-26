news, latest-news,

Hastings trio Murphy Hutchings, Sophie Kahler and Audrey Woolnough all played their part despite Mid North Coast falling one game short of glory in the inaugural North Coast girls under-14 cricket championship. Northern Inland were too good for the Mid North Coast girls in the final where they cruised to a 118-run win at Grafton. Northern Inland hit 19 boundaries on their way to an imposing 1-162 off their 20 overs with Arabella Roohan the only wicket taker as she took 1-12 off three overs. Mid North Coast could only manage 7-44 in reply with captain Ciara Peters top scoring with 15. Manager Michael Roohan said it was an excellent event where all the girls had the opportunity to test themselves against other all-girl sides. "They had great fun and learned plenty of new skills," he said. "The girls took the final in their stride, reflecting on some of the great opportunities and games they had played, and new friendships made. "It is hoped this will be first of many more carnivals for girls aged 14 and under." Earlier in the tournament the Mid North Coast girls had registered a 26-run win over North Coast and fell short against North Coast by 13 runs. They chased down North Coast's target of 109 in the semi-final courtesy of a powerful maiden half century from Zaylia Page which featured three sixes. However, the final against Northern Inland was a one-sided affair.

