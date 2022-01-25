news, latest-news,

Frustrated Hastings River District Cricket Association president Craig Lobegeier has a number of options on the table which would allow the cricket season to make up some lost ground. A delayed season start in December due to COVID restrictions has been followed by eight-weeks of persistent rain that has seen only 31 out of 50 possible matches completed across all four grades. First grade has been the hardest hit with four of 10 matches being completed while second grade has had two-thirds of available fixtures washed out. It has resulted in a continued headache for both the association, players and clubs who have been starved of cricket for the last four seasons. "We just can't take a trick," Lobegeier said. "It's been the last four years of disruptions; we've had floods, fire, two years of COVID and then rain and COVID this year." Despite the hurdles being thrown in the way, Lobegeier has come up with some alternative ways of playing as many matches as possible to catch up those that have been lost. "We're trying to find ways where we can make up some games and that would mean playing on Sunday, but some people are keen whereas others are not," he said. Another option is to have a double-header of games on a Saturday where the first match would start at 9am with a second to start straight after. "There's a lot of ideas about how we can get some games played, but it's going to have to mean playing on Sunday because you can't play 40 overs during the week - even under lights," Lobegeier said. "But this has all got to be passed by the members." Should none of the options on the table be passed by the clubs, the season could consist of just nine matches in each grade. "We'll put together some plans which might include a Sunday round - it might not be every Sunday but two or three Sundays."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/4cf1909f-c747-44e4-ba93-9307e8ae04bd.jpg/r13_0_1188_664_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg