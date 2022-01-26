newsletters, editors-pick-list, Peter Longworth, Amy Longworth, Port Macquarie, 70th wedding anniversary, Gweneth Brown

Port Macquarie's Peter and Amy Longworth are an inspiration to their family as they mark 70 years of marriage. The couple married at the Inverell Methodist Church on January 26, 1952 followed by a honeymoon at Currumbin on the Gold Coast. Amy says good manners and thoughtfulness are the secret to a long and happy marriage, while Peter attributes the key to being in love, growing together and enjoying life to the fullest. "It has been a very happy, successful marriage," Amy said. Peter and Amy have lived at Inverell, Wellington, Lane Cove, Dural and Port Macquarie. They have two daughters, Virginia and Philippa, and one granddaughter Amy Belle. Peter dedicated 40 years of his working life to the Soil Conservation Service during which time he helped farmers develop their properties to minimise erosion and also worked in a soil erosion advisory capacity on the Dubbo zoo and Burrendong Dam projects. The state government presented Peter with a medal in recognition of his work with the Soil Conservation Service. Music and theatre are among Amy's main interests. "She has given so much joy to people through her singing and taking part in many musicals wherever we have been and provided wonderful entertainment for people within those areas," Peter said. Amy adjudicated speech and drama at various eisteddfods and taught speech, drama, literature and phonetics. Church life has been important throughout the years. "We have been able to do some great work among the congregation," Peter said. Peter and Amy have been blessed with a close-knit extended family. "What is very special now is the love and care that our daughters have provided for us of late," Peter said. Amy and Peter, both aged 92, share a love of gardening. They officially celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a lunch at Rydges Port Macquarie on Tuesday, January 25. One of their bridesmaids, Amy's sister Gweneth Brown, who celebrated her 90th birthday on January 22, was a special guest at the lunch. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

