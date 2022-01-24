newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Ironman Australia Port Macquarie is on track to see more than 3000 athletes converge on the Hastings on May 1. The 35th anniversary celebrations have already been postponed four times although Ironman Oceania regional director Carl Smith is confident 2022 will be the year the event returns. "We are tracking to be the largest race we've ever held in Port Macquarie so it's going to be a comeback with a bang," he said. "Port Macquarie is going to be abuzz and a hive of activity again. It's super exciting for the athlete community to be able to race the delayed 35th anniversary of the event." Mr Smith said all entries have been sold for the 70.3 event while the full-distance race is nearing capacity with under 100 days remaining until race day. "We strongly encourage people that are contemplating if they're going to commit or not to press that button and get themselves registered," he said. "I think those spots are going to be snapped up in the next few weeks if not sooner." While they are still conscious of potential COVID-related obstacles standing in the way between now and May, Mr Smith was confident they have planned for all different scenarios. "We're more optimistic by the day and we're firm believers that we've got through hopefully the worst of the restrictions based on current government directive throughout the east coast," he said. "We're planning to bring back as many of the pre-COVID activities and functions that Ironman Australia has become well-known for over a period of time." Race organisers made the decision in mid-November to relocate the finish line back to its famous location right in the heart of town to centralise the finish line hub. For the first time ever the athlete check-in and the expo merchandise areas will be moved from the Glasshouse over to the Town Square. "We'll have most of the core functions except transition and swim start all in the centre of town," Mr Smith said. "We're fully expecting the bars, restaurants, cafe's and accommodation to all be buzzing and at full occupancy throughout the week of Ironman being in town."

