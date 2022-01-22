news, latest-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the state's Mid North Coast. Peter Richards, aged 71, was last seen leaving a home on Diamond Head Road, Dunbogan - about 30km south of Port Macquarie - last Sunday, January 16. It is believed Peter left Dunbogan to travel to Victoria in a gold Hyundai Elantra with NSW registration plates - DDD 41F. Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District were notified of his disappearance yesterday (Friday, January 21) after he was unable to be contacted. Family and police hold concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition. Peter is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165-175cm tall, of solid build, with blue/grey eyes, grey hair and a beard. He is known to frequent the Wauchope area. Anyone with information about Peter's whereabouts is urged to contact Port Macquarie Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

