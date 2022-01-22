Police launch critical incident investigation on Mid North Coast

news, latest-news, Taree, Mid North Coast, police, critical incident investigation

Update: Searchers have found the body of a man reported missing after entering a river at Taree on Saturday (January 22). The 23-year-old Taree man was last seen entering the Manning River about 3am. Officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District also entered the river when he was seen in trouble in the water; however, he was unable to be located. A major search commenced, involving local police, the Marine Area Command, Police Divers, PolAir, NSW State Emergency Service (SES) and Marine Rescue NSW. About 1pm, the body of the missing man was located and recovered. A report will now be prepared for the information of the Coroner. A critical incident team from Mid North Coast Police District are continuing to investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident. Previously: A critical incident investigation has been launched as a search continues for a man last seen in the state's north. Officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District stopped a red sedan on Commerce Street, Taree, about 3am on Saturday. (January 22) As police spoke with the three occupants, a back-seat passenger ran from the vehicle and was seen entering the Manning River. Police followed and - when the man was seen in difficulties in the water - officers entered the river attempting to assist, but lost sight of the man. A search was launched involving local police assisted by members from the State Emergency Service (SES), Marine Rescue NSW, and has now been joined by Marine Area Command. At this time the man has not been located and the land and water search continues. A critical incident team from Mid North Coast Police District will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident. That investigation will be overseen by the Professional Standards Command. No further details are available at this time; however, police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/dffffced-7df1-4ae7-b440-4f18d8dcc6f8.JPG/r0_178_745_599_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg